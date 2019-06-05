Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away

Share Share 0 Share

Mumbai: Veteran actor and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who appeared in films such as “Baadshah” and “Khiladi”, passed away Wednesday morning here. He was 79.

According to the family sources, the actor died due to old age related health issues.

Contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The actor was best known for his comic roles in films and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Contractor’s death, saying he is “saddened” by the veteran actor’s demise.

“Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers,” PM Modi tweeted, while also sharing a photo of his meeting with Contractor.

Union minister Smriti Irani called Contractor an actor “par excellence.”

“He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor – theatre legend, actor par excellence,” she tweeted. (PTI)