Vendors continue to encroach footpath; action required

Dear Editor,

Vendors in city continue to carry out their small business activities on footpaths which cause a number of problems for the commuters. It was witnessed that dozens of vendors used to sell different items including used clothes, shoes, toys, fruits and food items by setting up their pushcarts and occupying different sites in the markets.

Interestingly, many accidents in the areas particularly in the vicinity of GMC or Government Chest Hospital have happened due to the encroachment of the road and footpath by the roadside vendors and shopkeepers.

The encroachments irk the movement of the pedestrians and also lead to traffic congestion. But due to lack of check, they are freely running their business there.

Instead of walking straight on the sidewalks, the pedestrians have to meander on the roads affecting the traffic flow apart from risking their lives. It is pertinent to mention here that the State Government has made these for the local people who are travelling daily and also for the safety of people. But some people have occupied the public footpath and set up their business there.

Even the footpaths in the city are shrinking due to road widening, garbage put on the roads thus creating inconvenience for pedestrians and shopkeepers. It is quite unfortunate that neither the Traffic Police nor the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) authorities are taking action against the vendors and shopkeepers encroaching the road and footpath by extending their makeshift stalls.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.