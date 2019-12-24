‘Vehicle operators not complying route permit’

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The Panchayat Members of Rajal A have strongly resented the Tata Magic drivers to comply with their route permits and return from half way and charge full fare.

The Sarpanchd of Rajal A, Mohan Lal Sharma said that the Tata Magic vehicles have been give route permit by ARTO Rajouri for their route from Nowshera Bus Stand to Rajal top 6-7 kilometers but they drop the passengers midway at Tai Bridge after charging the full fare up to Rajal top.

The Sarpanch appealed to the ARTO Rajouri that the drivers/owners be directed to strictly follow the route permit else their permit be cancelled.

The Sarpanch alongwith Ankush Sharma, Jiwan Sharma, Dilbag singh, Narotam Singh, Ashu Sharma, Subash Chander and Panch Amit also spoke to the Inspector of Traffic Police Rajiv Bhasin and asked him to take suitable action against the Tata Magic for their negligence. He assured that these vehicles will strictly follow the route.