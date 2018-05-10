Vehicle lifter arrested, stolen cars recovered

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Wednesday arrested one vehicle lifter and recovered two cars from his possession.

According to report, one Ghulam Ahmed Purzagar, son of late Abdul Aziz Purzagar, resident of Towheedabad Nowshera, Soura Srinagar at present running a shop at Gole Market, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, on May 2, 2018, lodged a complaint at Police Station Karan Nagar that his Alto car bearing registration number JKO1H-9009 along with original documents of the vehicle and some personal belongings which were lying in the vehicle, has been stolen.

On this complaint, a case FIR No 19/2018 under Section 379 RPC was registered and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, a team under the supervision SDPO Shaheedgunj, Imran Malik headed by SHO Police Station Karan Nagar, Museer Asgar was constituted.

During investigation, one Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, son of Abdul Ahad Lone, resident of Nowpora Wagoora Baramulla was apprehended who admitted his involvement in the offence. Police recovered two stolen vehicles including Alto car bearing registration No JK01H-9009, stolen vehicle of Case FIR No. 24/2017 under Section 379 RPC and Alto car bearing registration No. JK02AE-3878 on his disclosure.

“The aforesaid car lifter was operating in Srinagar from the last one year and the stolen vehicles were being sold in Baramulla after preparation of fake registration and number plates,” a police official said.