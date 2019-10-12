Vehicle falls into gorge; 2 killed, 13 injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Two persons were killed while 13 others got injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling rolled down into a gorge at Kishtwar district on Friday.

As per the details, a Cruze vehicle rolled down into a gorge near Sarsal Bhadra area of Kishtwar district as driver of the vehicle lost control over it. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where doctors declared two of them as brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Kumar, son of Dharam Chand and Pardeep Kumar, son of Rajinder Kumar. The injured include Suresh Kumar, Sheetla Devi, Mir Ali, Arun Kumar, Abdul Rashid, Mamta Devi, Suman Devi, Arjun, Sushma Devi, Suraj Kumar, Chanchla Devi and Dutta.

Out of thirteen, three were shifted to GMC hospital for advanced treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.