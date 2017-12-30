Veeri reviews arrangements at Legislature complex

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Revenue, Hajj & Auqaf and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri on Saturday visited the Legislature Complex here to personally take stock of the arrangements for the upcoming Budget Session.

The Minister visited various sections of the Legislature Complex for first hand appraisal of the preparations being made for the smooth conduct of the session beginning January 02, 2018.

Secretary Legislative Assembly M R Singh, Director Estates Tassaduq Jeelani and officers of Assembly Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Veeri inspected various sections of Assembly Complex including Assembly Hall, Lobby, Meeting halls, Chief Minister Chamber and other VIP Chambers besides other arrangements put in place for upcoming session.

Secretary Legislative Assembly while apprising the Minister about the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the Assembly Session said that all the major works have been completed and only final touch is being given to them.

Director Estates Tassaduq Jeelani informed the Minister about the status of the works and assured that the all necessary works are completed well in time.

Veeri stressed upon the officers to maintain cleanliness in and around the complex and ensure all the arrangements are put in place including lighting, sound system, heating, beautification of complex and others.

The Minister asked the officers to ensure all facilities for the legislators and carry out necessary works before the start of the session. He called for expediting the works of the Assembly complex so that everything is in place before the commencement of the session.