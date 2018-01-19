Veeri introduces Bill in LA

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Minister for Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri on Thursday introduced, “A Bill to amend the Salaries and Allowances of members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960 (LA Bill No 3 of 2018)” already published in an extraordinary issue of the Government Gazette, in the Legislative Assembly.
