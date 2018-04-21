Veeri asks administration to visit areas affected by windstorm, assess losses

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Revenue, Haj and Auqaf, Abdul Rehman Veeri on Friday directed the Divisional Administration to gear up for meeting any eventuality arising out of heavy rains and winds in Kashmir.

Expressing grief over the loss to the property and orchards in various parts of the valley especially in Shangus, Bijbehara and Kokernag area, Veeri directed the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag to visit the affected areas with a team of officers immediately for the necessary measures whatsoever required.

He also asked the divisional administration to submit a report at earliest for the compensation in favour of affected families.

The Minister asked the Roads and Buildings Department, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Mechanical Engineering Department, UEED and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to immediately press into services the requisite men and machinery to ensure speedy dewatering of water-logged areas so that there is no disruption of traffic and public movement, an official spokesman said here.

The Revenue Minister asked the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to ensure round the clock vigil along the embankments of rivers and streams especially in the low-lying and vulnerable areas.

Preventive measures should be taken in advance to ensure safety of life and property, the Minister said.

Veeri said there should be no disruption of traffic movement due to water-logging of roads and the concerned authorities must ensure that inter and intra-state traffic moves normally.