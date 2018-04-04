Veena Pandita appointed Chairman JKBOSE

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday appointed Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Veena Pandita as its Chairman.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 12 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act 1975 (Act No. XXVIII of 1975) and in supersession of notification SRO 330 of August 9, 2017 or any other notification issued on the subject, the Government hereby appoints Veena Pandita, Secretary JK BOSE as Chairman JK BOSE for a period of two years,” reads the government order issued by Secretary School Education Department.