VDCs put on alert

Jammu: The police on Monday reached out to the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in Reasi District of State and asked them to stay alert and keep track of the activities of anti-social elements in their areas to thwart their nefarious designs to derail the upcoming Panchayat poll process.

Reasi Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Chouhan reached out to the VDCs of Chasana in the district and held a security review meeting with them, police officials said.

The VDCs were asked to remain alert in the run up to the forthcoming Panchayat elections and keep track of the activities of the anti-social elements to thwart their nefarious designs, they said. Apart from the top police officers, all VDC members of adjoining villages attended the meeting, they added. They VDC members were briefed about the lingering challenges to the the upcoming Panchayat polls and the anti-social elements’ intention to derail the process, said an official.

Accordingly, they have been asked to keep a tab on their activities in the run up to the polls, he added.

The police top brass also listened to their grievances and troubles that they face in performing their duties and assured them that their grievances would be redressed on priority basis, he said.

The VDC members were called to the meeting along with their arms and ammunition which had been issued to them by the district police. A technical team of the police personnel also thoroughly checked their arms.

More than 150 VDC members had gathered in Chassana Police Station and ASP Reasi lauded their devotion and dedication in discharging their duties.

“All the VDC members are being activated in their areas for the forthcoming Panchayat elections by the territorial officers of the Reasi District Police,” he said.