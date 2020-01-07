VDC member arrested for selling weapon to Hizbul terrorist

Jammu: A Village Defence Committee (VDC) member was arrested for allegedly selling a weapon to a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Tuesday.
Devi Dass was arrested after a case was registered against him for selling the weapon and ammunition to Hizbul terrorist Tariq Hussain Wani in Kishtwar, a senior police officer said.
Tariq’s interrogation had revealed that he had purchased the weapon from Dass and joined militancy in Kishtwar district, he said.
Tariq, who had joined the ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen in November last year, was arrested in December last year, officials said.
He had purchased the old .303 rifle and ammunition for Rs 1.50 lakh, they said.
Senior officer said that weapon was manufactured in the seventies. (PTI)
