VCT holds artificial limb camp

JAMMU: A five-day long free artificial foot limb / caliper camp for the on-spot fabrication and fitment of prosthetics aids, under the aegis of Bhagwan Mahavr Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Kota Rajasthan commenced here at Red Cross Sarai, Maheshpura on Saturday.

The Camp was organised in the loving memory of late Justice R.P Sethi and M.C Bhandari of Kota by Viklang Chhatra Trust in collaboration with Regional Red Cross Society Jammu. A team of 12 technicians of BMVSS, the world’s largest society for the manufacturing of artificial limbs, rendered their services in fabricating lower limbs and calipers individually for each beneficiary as per his/her requirement.

The camp was inaugurated by Raj R.P Sethi, a social activist and wife of late justice Sethi, the Chief Patron of VCT.

R.C Puri, Secretary Regional Red Cross Society, Dinesh Gupta, Member Executive Red Cross, Chhatrapal, Satya Pal Saraf, D.K Kapoor and Dr. V.S Verma, President, Organiser, Secretary and Joint Secretary of VCT were present on this occasion.

Saraf said that all programmes of Trust were executed without any assistance from any government agency. A total of 35 beneficiaries were registered on the first day of the camp.

Amputees and polio victims hailing from far flung and backward areas of Udhampur, Poonch Doda, Samba and Jammu Districts were attended the camp. Free lodging boarding is being provided to the beneficiaries and their attendants. Some wheel chairs and tricycles were also provided to severally handicapped persons.

Praveen Bhandari said that the Jaipur Foot which closely resembles the normal human foot has become widely acceptable on account of its extraordinary mobility, low weight and a high degree of flexibility.