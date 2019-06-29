VCC Udhampur outplays YCC Thathri in 15th Gufran T20

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Violent Cricket Club (VCC) Udhampur registered convincing five-wicket win over Youth Cricket Club (YCC) Thathri in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship being organised by Young Star Cricket Club Doda at Sports Stadium, here Saturday.

Earlier batting first after winning the toss, YCC Thathri set a total of 134 runs in 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Azeem Wani was the top scorer with 47 runs while Imran contributed 22 runs.

For bowling side, Sajid Koka grabbed three wickets while Atta Mohd and Tahir Malik took one each.

In reply, VCC Udhampur team managed to chase the target in 18.3 overs for the loss of five wickets. Ahatsham Malik played a fine inning of 52 runs while Tanveer Malik made 20.

For bowling side, Makhmoor Malik grabbed two wickets while Sajid Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed took one wicket each.

Sajid Koka of Violent Cricket Club Udhampur was declared as Man of the Match for his best bowling performance. He was given prize by veteran cricketer Shahdab Wani and Yasir Ali Dar.

Today’s match was officiated by Yousuf Raza, Harish Raza as Umpires while Sandeep Kaushik acted as Scorer.