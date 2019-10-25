VC under Raj Bhawan’s scanner for appointing sixty plus Prof Ganjoo as JU Registrar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking serious note of grave anomaly on the part of Vice Chancellor University of Jammu (JU) Manoj K Dhar by way of placing sixty plus Prof R.K Ganjoo on the coveted post of Registrar JU on stop-gap arrangement, Raj Bhawan has sought explanation with regard to the glitch.

While giving the backdrop of a notice issued by the University on May 17, 2018 on the subject and referring to the order issued on September 27, 2019 affecting the assignment of additional charge to the current incumbent, the Governor’s Secretariat, in a communication to the Vice Chancellor on Wednesday has sought reasons.

“You are also requested to mention the reasons for assigning the additional charge of Registrar to Prof R. K Ganjoo, Professor of Geology, who has already crossed 60 years of age as on April 11, 2019, whereas the age of retirement from service on superannuation for non-teaching employees of the University is 60 years”, the communiqué reads.

Satya Pal Malik is Chancellor of the University of Jammu among other varsities across the State.

The Vice Chancellor has also been asked to give an update on steps taken by him for filling of the tenure-based position of Registrar. Besides, Prof Dhar has also been asked to explain the grievances of certain organizations representing SCs and STs with respect to his attempt to fill all the vacant positions of Deputy Registrars in the University without applying roster and re-advertising the posts. As per university sources, Prof Dhar and Prof Ganjoo enjoy a very intimate relationship for over 25 years – a relationship of Guru and Chela, where it is not possible for Prof Dhar to refuse any request of Prof Ganjoo. “In fact, the first appointment made by Prof Dhar after joining as VC was appointing Prof Ganjoo as Director Colleges Development. “His impertinent behaviour and anti establishment attitude was overlooked by Prof Dhar. During his tenure as Director Colleges many chairpersons and principals complained of his behaviour and he also continued with his habit of filing RTIs against his colleagues and university. Prof Dhar turned blind eye and deaf ear towards Prof Ganjoo’s behaviour”, the sources said adding that Dr Meenakshi Kilam had raised the issue of Prof Ganjoo’s appalling behaviour with VC as well as his becoming overage along with Prof Kulwant Singh to hold the positions of Director Colleges Development and Controller of Examinations respectively several times.

The sources also said that Prof Ganjoo is believed to have conspired against her by creating a sham of protest against her for an issue which did not concern her but was to be decided by Financial Advisor of the university and University Council headed by the Chancellor. “Senior professors and officers of the University want immediate removal of ineligible persons on important positions and stopping of interviews of Deputy Registrars without applying roster and were demandind that for the sake of image of the university aforesaid interviews should be held with an eligible Registrar in the selection committee”, sources said. An important functionary of JU on the condition of anonymity expressed hope that good sense should prevail over the Vice Chancellor JU and he should come out of tentacles of Prof Ganjoo who according to him openly claims that Dhar is not a younger brother but his Bachha and he will get the interviews of Deputy Registrars conducted to favour his coterie. What remains to be seen is how Raj Bhawan takes the matter forward.