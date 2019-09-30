VC SKUAST-J visits KVK Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J), Dr. K S Risam visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK ), Reasi on Sunday and interacted with the scientists and other staff members of KVK. He was welcomed by the Scientist & Head of KVK, Reasi, Dr.Banarsi Lal who briefed the activities of KVK.

Dr.Risam visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra( KVK), Reasi farm, poultry unit, crop cafeteria, green shade net house, mango orchard, vermicompost unit etc. and encouraged the KVK scientists to work with full enthuse for the farming community. He stressed on the properly layout of the farms for the scientific commercial agriculture. He suggested the KVK scientists to upgrade the farmers with the latest varieties of crops so that their crops production can be increased. He also sugested some technical guidelines on scientific poultry farming and emphasised on egg laying varieties of poultry.He narrated some remedial measures of monkey menace. He apprecaited KVK scientists for their efforts on writing the extension literature for the farming community and their efforts for dissemination of the technologies.

Dr.Risam also attended the Hindi Literature Workshop organised at Dera Baba Banda Bahadur and gave a detailed lecture on Hindi language. He said that there is need to promote Hindi language. Dr.Risam was felicitated by the Gadinashin of Gurudwara, Baba Jatinder Paul Singh Sodhi. Dr.Sanjay Kaushal, Dr.Suja Nabi Qureshi, Dr. Arvinder Kumar, Jagdish Kumar ,Manohar Lal and others were also present during the visit.