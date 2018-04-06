VC, Registrar ‘shield’ HoD in sexual harassment case; DC Rajouri takes cognisance on girl students’ complaint

Share Share 0 Share 0

Aligarh nexus operates in BGSBU Rajouri

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: All is not well within the precincts of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri. For a long time, the prestigious university is hogging the limelight but for all the wrong reasons.

Initially, a group of radicalised students brought bad name to the university by stoking anti-national sentiment within the four walls of the campus. Some of the faculty members are believed to have been extending tacit support but till date no action has followed against anyone on the campus for inciting anti-national passion among the students. There were students who cut short their academic journeys and joined terror ranks.

However, this time a case of alleged sexual harassment of girl students by a senior faculty member Prof Asghar Ali Shah has stunned academicians across the State.

Prof Asghar Ali Shah, a resident of Tehsil Mendhar in District Poonch, is Head of the Department (HoD) of Department of Zoology, BGSBU and is also holding the posts of Chief Warden and Provost.

Worst part is instead of delivering justice to the aggrieved students who have been allegedly harassed by the senior faculty member, the top university authorities too have come under the scanner for allegedly shielding him.

Prof Asghar has been alma mater of Aligarh Muslim University. So have been the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar which is why heinous cases like sexual harassment goes unnoticed. The duo has been shielding Prof Asghar. However, after receiving the complaint of sexual harassment, the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has initiated a formal inquiry in the matter.

The complainant also alleged that matter was brought into notice of higher authorities in University. However, no action was taken.

Speaking to STATE TIMES, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, said, “I am going to take action against them tomorrow as the girl students have lodged a serious complaint of sexual harassment against Prof Asghar Ali Shah and no action has been taken by the seniors.”

He said, “Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, I had written to BGSBU Vice-Chancellor to depute the Registrar, the accused Prof Asghar Ali, Proctor /Warden Girls Hostel and Administrative Officer for a meeting today at 5:00 PM.

Dr Shahid Iqbal said instead of attending the said meeting to assist the Designated Authority under law, a university official has written a letter to handover the complaint and evidence to the university administration for examination and action “if any” on the grounds that university has an internal committee for such complaints.

Dr Shahid said, “a prima facie case has been made out based on the evidence presented in the form of a compact disc with recorded conversations apart from written complaint received through registered post.”

It is pertinent to mention here that every organisation with minimum 10 employees has to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), and District Administration at the outset too expected such a mechanism to be in place at BGSBU like any other organisation. However, as per the provisions of the Act, wherever a complaint is against the head of an organisation or wherever the ICC has not delivered justice the complainant has to approach the “Local Complaints Committee (LCC)” which is headed by the District Officer under the Act i.e District Magistrate or the DM may constitute a LCC for specific complaints.

It is assumed that the University management has taken a wrong stand confusing the mandate of ICC with that of LCC or the District Magistrate. It has also been held by the High Court that in such cases Criminal Proceedings are also to be initiated. The District Officer under the Act (District Magistrate) in a professional manner after examination of evidence and seriousness of complaints offered an opportunity of being heard to the University management however the cooperation solicited did not come forth.

In view of sensitive nature of complaint and identity of complainant to be kept secret, this case is likely to be handed over to district police for registration of an FIR and regular investigation in the matter if required support is not extended by the university management in addressing the complaint. Further investigation in the matter will proceed as per law, Dr Shahid said.

Here it is pertinent to mention that on May 18, 2016, Chief Minister had directed the District Magistrates to take stringent and prompt action against complaints of sexual harassment.

It is not for the first time BGSBU is hitting the headlines for wrong reasons.

In August 2017, a final year student from Srinagar abruptly left the campus and later joined the ranks of militant outfit. Recently, when the same student turned militant was gunned down by the security forces the students boycotted their classes to mourn his death in the gunfight.

The student was identified as Mohammad Eisa Fazli, a resident of Shadab Colony near Soura in the outskirts of Srinagar. He initially went missing from his hostel room in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri. Two days later a picture of him holding the rifle was uploaded on Facebook announcing that he had joined a terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, headed by Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa. Earlier, he had joined B Tech (IT) course in the BGSBU in 2014.

Later, on 22 November 2017, two students were booked for showing disrespect to National Anthem in the presence of Governor NN Vohra.

The event was concluding programme of Inter-State (North Zone) Declamation contest which was chaired by Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, N N Vohra while University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Javed Masarat, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Army GOC (Romeo Force) and Registrar of the University were attending the event.

In the inauguration and at the end of this event, when National Anthem was sung by organisers, some of the students of university didn’t stand up for National Anthem and were even busy taking selfies.

Unlike in rest of the country, Jammu and Kashmir has its own code to deal with such cases especially when these relate to Madrasas or anti -national activities in educational institutions including universities. While the rape of a girl in a Madrasa by a religious clerk in Nagrota area has almost been hushed up, the BGSBU sexual harassment case too may go under the carpet due to political intervention.

There have been systematic attempts to insulate Madrasas and like institutions from any scrutiny for obvious reasons.