VC KVIB emphasises on development of Khadi institutions

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Shafi Bhat on Thursday reviewed the performance of the board.

The meeting was attended by Secretary/CEO-Rashid Ahmed Qadri, Financial Advisor-Mohammad Ashraf Iqbal Haqla, DyCEO (Adm)-Javed Anjum Mir, Publicity Officer-Pardeep Singh Bali, Assistant Executive Officer, Dr Sandeep Kotwal and all the district officers of Jammu Division.

Appreciating the work of board, Vice Chairperson underscored the need for reaching to the remote and far-flung areas of the State. She exhorted upon the officers to organise awareness camps for the common masses, especially youth in a bid to extend financial help for their sustainable living.

Vice Chairperson further stressed upon the need for a constructive role of the board in development of Khadi institutions in the State. She said, “The board must take appropriate initiatives to involve and establish more Khadi institutions.”

Dr Hina stressed upon the need to select beekeeping as a thrust area of activity and enjoined that proper marketing of honey products shall help bee keeping units.

Earlier, Secretary/CEO while highlighting board’s achievements said that under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, the board has surpassed the target of 1,002 micro industrial units by establishing 2,024 micro industrial units in 2017-18. He added that the board recorded 202 per cent of the physical target and 175 per cent of the financial target within the span of one year. In 2018-19, against the target of 797, the board as on December 12, 2018 has established 1,677 micro industrial units under PMEGP involving margin money outlay of Rs 3,211.48 lakhs, thereby envisaging employment for 10,210 persons. He also apprised Vice Chairperson that State Government has designated J&K KVIB as the Implementing Agency for the implementation of newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme, involving margin money of Rs 25 crores.