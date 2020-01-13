VC, KU, CEO Mission Youth discuss modalities of campus recruitment in corporate sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As part of connecting the youth of J&K with livelihood opportunities & jobs especially in reputed National and International companies, Mission Youth J&K is working on organizing campus placements for pass outs of various universities & colleges of J&K.

In this regard a meeting was held on Monday between Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Hussain & Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, CEO Mission Youth J&K.

Threadbare discussions were held on the modalities of organizing the recruitments. It was decided that the University would compile an updated data base of candidates eligible for placements which would then be put across to the various companies for consideration & subsequent recruitment after following due process.

It was decided that Mission Youth J&K would organize for the linkages between the companies & the candidates adapting IT tools and global best practices.

The Mission Youth J&K plans to organize campus recruitments in a structured & self-sustainable manner so that the youth are connected to employment opportunities in reputed corporates.

Dr Abid emphasized the need for tapping & projecting the immense talent that the students of University of Kashmir have and highlighted the need for hand holding and connecting them to opportunities available in the corporate sector for talented pass outs from different disciplines like Management, Biotechnolo-gy, Pharmacology, Engine-ering, Food Technology, Journalism etc.

Prof Talat Hussain assured of all cooperation from the University to enable the implementation of such recruitments in the KU. He highlighted the need to provide the right employment opportunities to the students and to connect them with the same. In this regard the VC directed the Centre for Career Counselling & Planning (CCPC) to organize the events in keeping with the job aspirations of the students as well as balancing them with the requirements of the companies to ensure that the programme is successful.

Prof Mohammed Shafi, Director, Centre for Career Counselling & Planning (CCPC), Dr Tanveer Shah, Joint Registrar also participated in the discussions.