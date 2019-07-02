VC Cluster University Ladakh meets CEC Kargil

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Ladakh C Phunsog on Tuesday met Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan here.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Kargil, Baseer-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Registrar Cluster University Ladakh Imteeaz Kacho, Controller Examinations Prof Deskyong Namgyal, besides other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussion with regard to the arrangement of temporary office accommodation and identification of land for the establishment of University campus in Kargil district, additional accommodation for starting integrated PG courses, identification of PG courses, establishment of Women’s College, introduction of paramedical courses, staff selection for the newly-established Cluster University besides other related issues was held. It was decided that Purig Guest House of Tourism Department located at Kurbathang would be handed over to the Cluster University of Ladakh for the establishment of temporary office on rent basis till the establishment of a permanent office complex is made.

The Vice Chancellor proposed that Lower Kurbathang Plateau would be the most ideal place for setting up of the University campus where 4 acres of land would be needed. He also proposed that the land patch near the Aerosports Complex near Kargil Airport as yet another possible option.

The DC Kargil informed the VC that the decision with regard to the identification of land would be taken after the visit of the technical team of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to the district which would conduct the technical survey for the expansion of Kargil Airport at Kurbathang area.

The DC further said that patch of land measuring 400 Kanals near Tharumsa Pashkum could also be considered as an option for setting up of the Cluster University infrastructure.

The meeting was informed that that the first batch of undergraduate courses in the Cluster University is likely to start by February-March 2020.

The meeting also had a detailed discussion on integrated Islamic Studies and Arabic course, B.Ed and M.Ed integrated courses, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed Courses, BSc Nursing and Paramedical Courses among other courses in the Cluster University of Ladakh.

It was further decided that Assistant Professors, Lecturers and other subject experts posted outside the district would be brought on deputation to perform teaching duties in different subjects in the Cluster University.