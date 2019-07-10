Vasundhara appointed as Chairperson State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor, Satya Pal Malik has accorded sanction to the appointment of Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi as Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights Act, 2018 provides for constitution of State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights and Courts for providing speedy trial of offences against women and children or violation of women and child rights.

Section (4) of the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights Act, 2018 provides for appointment of Chairperson and Members who shall be appointed on the recommendation of a three-member Selection Committee. Vide Government Order No. 329-GAD of 2019 dated March 5, 2019, a Selection Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Advisor (G) to recommend a suitable name for the position of chairperson.

The Selection Committee held extensive deliberations to scrutinize the nominations in light of the relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights Act, 2018. After examining the relative merit of each nomination/application, the Selection Committee recommended the candidature of Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi for the position of Chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights.

Vasundhara Pathak Masoodi is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court of India, High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and various other Courts/Tribunals. She is a women and child rights activist, committed to the cause of women and children. She has successfully argued several cases relating to discrimination against women including the cases of domestic violence.

With the appointment of Chairperson, the Commission will start functioning to address various issues relating to the violation of women and child rights as per constitution and law.