Varun, Alia, win favourite actor honour at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Mumbai: Popular on-screen pair Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt won the favourite actor award at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Friday night.

At the ceremony, Deepika Padukone won the powerhouse performer of the year award.

“Performing for my young fans is always fun and each year of this unique awards has been much more entertaining and exciting than the previous. Being recognised by kids and being slimed as a mark of honour was a lot of fun and an amazing experience,” Alia said in a statement.

Varun said he was honoured to receive the award and said performing on stage for kids brought out the child in him. Apart from the favourite actor (male) award, Varun also bagged the title of Favourite Entertainer.

The award ceremony celebrated the best in the world of entertainment across films, television, mobile gaming, sports among others.

Superstar Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger Zinda Hai” was adjudged kid’s favourite film while its chartbuster track ‘Swag Se Swagat’ was voted as the song of the year.

Other winners for the night were Tiger Shroff, who bagged the Favourite Dancing Star award, “Dhadak” actor Ishaan Khatter won the new kid on the block award and Huma Qureshi got a special ‘Mazedaar Judge’ award for her TV stint.

On the small screen front, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” had a clean sweep, winning not only the favourite TV Show award but also favourite TV characters, male and female for Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta respectively.

Aakriti Sharma, who plays Kulfi on the show “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala” was adjudged Favourite Child Entertainer, TV host-actor Maneish Paul also got a special ‘Sultan of the stage’ award. (PTI)