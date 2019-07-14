Various organisations observe July 13 as ‘Black Day’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various political and social organisations on Saturday observed July 13 as ‘Black Day’.

Terming observance of Martyrs Day by the State Government on July 13 as a Black day in the history of J&K, Jammu Province People Forum (JPPF) called it a melodrama hatched under a well-knit conspiracy by the vested interests at the Centre and Kashmiri-politicians to oust Maharaja Government from the State.

President JPPF, Pavittar Singh Bhardwaj demanded that July 13 should not be observed as Martyrs Day. “There is a long pending demand in every nook and corner of the State to declare a gazetted Holiday on birthday of late Maharaja Hari Singh, which should be accepted to assuage the feelings of people as nationalist people live in all the three regions i.e., Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir,” he added. Besides M S Katoch (Working President), others who participated in the protest included Inderjeet Khajuria (Senior Vice President), M L Sharma (General Secretary), Abhinash Bhatia (Chief Organiser), R S Jamwal (Vice President), Rajinder Gupta (Vice President), P S Salathia (Finance-cum-Office Secretary), Neeraj Gupta (President Retailers Association), R C Sharma (State President Brahman Organisation of India), V P Sharma (President Brahman Sabha), Pawan Gupta (President AJHLA), Ajit Singh Adyal, K B Jandial (IAS Retired), Bodh Raj Sharma (President SD Sabha), Murari Lal (President Kashyap Sabha), Sat Pal (President Saryara Sabha), Darshan Manhas, Rajeev Mahajan, Pawan Gupta, Gurmeet Singh, Manish Sawhney, Rajesh Thapar, Balwinder Bhatia, Pritam Sharma, Prof O P Sharma, Balwan Singh, Prof B L Bhardwaj, B K Sawhney, Pawan Sharma, Karnail Chand, Vinod Kohli, Devender Singh Jamwal, Sunita Sharma, Kamla Sharma, Veena Rathore, Jyoti Sharma, Rimpy Vinay Kumari and Preeti Chowdhary.

Manvadikar National Party J&K also observed July 13 as ‘Black Day’ by wearing black badges as a mark of protest. A two-minute silence was also held to pay homage to Kashmiri Pandits, who sacrificed their lives for their principles and nationhood. Sanjay Dhar, Party President asked the gathering to remain vigilant and get united to fight against injustice and fundamental rights, which were snatched from us. Others who spoke on the occasion included M L Bhat, K.L Raina, Vinod Raina, Ashok Koul, Daizy Dhar, Rakesh Kachroo and Ayush. Kashmiri Pandit Sabha observed July 13 as ‘Black Day’ on the call given by KPC and other organisations and adopted different non-violent ways to demonstrate their pent up emotions like wearing black badges, switching off lights etc as a mark of protest besides mobilising public opinion against atrocities and Human Right Violations of KP community.

Kundan Kashmiri, President and M K Raina, Vice President KPC, while highlighting step-motherly behavior of the State and Central Government towards KP community said, “We are living in a shamed democracy, as political masters failed to protect nationalist forces in general and minorities of valley, in particular. Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K is need of time and Union Government should take immediate steps in this regard.” Others present on the occasion included H L Saraf, Susheel Bhat, R L Raina, S L Zutshi and Surinder Bhat.

To observe Kashmiri Pandit Balidan Diwas, the Panun Kashmir organised a protest at Sarwal. The demonstration was led by President Virender Raina and attended by Upinder Koul (General Secretary), Sameer Bhatt (Convenor PK Youth), Kalhan Koul, P N Pandita, J L Drabu, Ravi Punjabi, M K Durani, P L Razdan and Sunil Dhar. Panun Kashmir demanded that microscopic minorities in the Valley should be given adequate security as a full time measure.

Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha & Yuvak Sabha and Displaced Kashmiri Unemployed Youth Union staged protest in front of Raj Bhawan Jammu and observed July 13 as Black Day.

Led by Ramesh Chander Mahajan, President Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha & Yuvak Sabha, large number of members of communities leaders raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protesters observed two minutes silence and remembered the carnage of Kashmir Hindus.