Various organisations observe Int’l Day against drug abuse & illicit trafficking

JAMMU: Various social organizations and educational institutions observed International Day against drug abuse and Illicit trafficking here on Wednesday.

In this connection, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) organised an online interactive session with the government schools students of winter zone through Jammu and Kashmir Knowledge network (JKKN) in order to sensitize the students and teachers against the menace of drug abuse.

Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta interacted with the students of fifty five schools from winter zone including some schools from Kashmir division.

Head Counseling Cell DSEJ Romesh Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the various aspects related to drug abuse like addiction, causes, prevention and role of schools in preventing drug abuse. He also effectively handled the queries of the students while interacting with them online.

On occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a drug awareness programme was organised at Police Station, GRP Jammu. A number of members from civil society and drivers of vehicles operating from Railway Station Jammu participated in the programme.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP GRP Jammu; Anita Pawar SDPO GRP Jammu and Vinod Kumar SHO GRP Jammu.

Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP GRP Jammu briefed participants about ill-effects of drug abuse and how it derails life and career of people, particularly youth. He advised the participants to remain away from the menace.

SSP GRP Jammu appealed to the participants to desist from drug menace. He advised staff of GRP Jammu to maintain a strict vigil on activities of anti-social elements, who may use Railways for smuggling of drugs.

SSP GRP Jammu expressed gratitude towards all participants and coordinating agencies for their co-operation and participation in the programme. Others who spoke on the occasion vociferously briefed the participants about menace of drug-abuse.

98.3 Radio Mirchi started a week-long celebration of awareness against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Mirchi Shwetima and Mirchi Nishant visited various schools and interacted with the kids and spread awareness regarding the topic in Jammu and Mirchi Rafia and Mirchi Mehak visited schools in the valley.

Mirchi Shwetima and Mirchi Nishant were at two different KV’s namely KV No.1 Gandhi Nagar and KV No. 2 Jammu Cantonment sharing insights and instances on what it is like being shacked in the restrains of substance abuse.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh threw light on the sensitive subject Students took a pledge of never consuming any drugs and also not influencing anyone to do the same.

International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was also observed by the Foods and Drug Administration, J&K, to highlight the ill effects of drug abuse and to spread the message about the ill effects of drugs.

On the occasion, mass awareness rally was jointly organized by the Narcotic Control Bureau Jammu and Drugs Control Department Jammu. The rally was flagged by DIG Vivek Gupta in presence of officers from Narcotic Control Bureau Jammu and Drugs Control Authority to propagate awareness regarding ill effects of drug abuse amongst the masses particularly the students and youths.

The rally started from Nanak Nagar and culminated at Dushera Ground Gandhi Nagar after passing through various destinations of Gandhi Nagar & Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

A mass awareness rally was also organised at Teshsil Bishnah by the Food & Drugs Administration Jammu to propagate awareness regarding ill effects of Drug Abuse amongst the masses particularly student fraternity was organised at Bishnah.

Government Industrial Training Institute Jammu also observed International Day against drug abuse & illicit trafficking here today.

NCC Cadets and Trainees of the Institute participated with great enthusiasm under the guidance of Rajindra Kumar, Principal. The rally was flagged off from the ITI Campus by Amandeep Singh, Vice Principal where the enthusiastic students marched outside the campus announcing slogans, holing placards at Akhnoor Road.

International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking was observed at BSF Campus Paloura, Jammu. On this occasion many awareness programmes, lectures were organized to educate force personnel at different BSF locations. Public meetings were conducted on drug abuse and HIV for the awareness of border population.

Dr Karnail Singh, Comdt (Medical) BSF Hospital, Jammu said, “This day is the reminder of the need to combat the problems of illicit drug menace to the society which hits at the very roots of humankind. It becomes a major impediment eroding good governance and social institutions apart from causing serious physical and psychological problems.”

Dr Abhishek Chouhan from GMCH, Jammu gave presentation on drug abuse, causes, prevention and treatment. Dr Pallavi Sharma, SMO 127 BN BSF and Dr Rashmit Kaur, GDMO 62 BN BSF were also present and shared their valuable knowledge on the matter.

Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) observed one week special campaign on drug abuse in close coordination Sangam Tru Art Production.

On the occasion, BLSKS presented its 266th play on theme ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ at Durga Bhawan, Janipur.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Tara Singh Charak, former Deputy Director, Health Department J&K Government.

Among those who performed in the play included Usha Handoo, M.C Kotwal, Rajni Gupta, Raju Bajgal, Kuldeep Raj, Dhruv Pandit, Deevam Jandiyal, Vansh Raina, Megha Raina, Bhumika Chib, Sawan Koul, Azen Ali, Bodh Raj, Chahat Chadha, Renu Saproo, Saparsh and Mahi.

Deepak Kumar presented vote of thanks.