Various organisations hail repealing of Articles 370, 35A

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various social and political organisations appreciated scarping of Articles 370 and 35A from J&K by the Union Government.

The General Category Peoples’ Forum Jammu (GCPF-J) under the leadership of its Chairman, Raj Kumar Banathia welcomed abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Banathia welcomed the bold and historical decision of Modi Government for abrogating aforesaid articles.

Prof Yash Paul Sanson, President of the Forum said that abrogation of articles 370 and 35A would herald an era of equitable development as these article were cause of entire mess in Jammu & Kashmir. People of Jammu region were subjected to lot of discrimination due to these articles, he added. Among those present on the occasion included Som Nath Sharma, General Secretary; V K Sharma, Bhushan Pargal, Vice Presidents; Deepak Khajuria and Ravi Sahni, Secretaries; Jagdish Dogra, Advisor; Kuldeep Verma, Vivek Kumar and Dr Bansi Lal.

Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for repealing Articles 370 and 35A. In a statement issued here, Ramesh Chander Mahajan said that Article 370 has given nothing to people of State but only earned tears, discrimination and destruction of three generations in 70 years.

State Unit of Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Rastriya Bajrang Dal Associates welcomed abrogation of articles 370 and 35A, giving Union Territory status to Ladakh and J&K with Assembly.

In a meeting held here, Chairman, Dr Sham Lal Gupta extended heartiest congratulations to the Central Government, Home Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this great milestone. Those present in the meeting Devender Singh Jamwal, General Secretary, Gulshan Sharma, Hem Raj, Pritam Singh, Sanjay Kumar and Dr V.K Paba.

Citizen’s Forum while welcoming the decision of abrogating article 370 of the Constitution asked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who has scripted a new history for the country, to make provision for providing equal funds for Jammu and Kashmir regions, after completing reorganisation of Assembly Constituencies under delimitation.

R K Chadha, President of the Forum said, “We have recently taken up some projects with Governor’s establishment and some projects have started now. We have been demanding, a separate Tourism Board with Rs 5,000 crore fund for Jammu tourism, which was denied by every successive government.”

Chadha further said that apart from these funds, the BCCI money of Rs 112 crores for construction of an international cricket stadium in Jammu has been evaporated in air by the leaders. The signatories to the statement included ADGP (Retd) S S WAZIR, former PSC Member Dr Ravinder Madan, Arun Gupta Chairman MIER, R K Handa, S K Gupta, Advocate Ashok Parihar, Advocate Anil Sethi, Harbans Wahi, Advocate Anuj Dewan Raina, Advocate Aditya Sharma, Advocate Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor, Veena Handa (educationist), Sarita Oswal, Sameer Bhasin, Sunny Dua journalist and Jit Pal Sahni.

Om Bhagwan Valmiki Namah Organisation hailed scraping of articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

Gain Chand, Chairman of the organisation said that Valmiki Biradari living in Jammu was brought to Jammu by the then Prime Minister, Late Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad in 1957 purposely as Safai Karamcharis to serve the public, but unfortunately they were deprived of their rightful benefits. He emphasized that now they are living in free India and are entitled to all benefits enshrined under the Constitution of India, which will flow in Jammu & Kashmir UT. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Home Minister on behalf of Valmiki Biradari for giving a new lease of life to Biradari.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) hailed the historic decision of Government of India wherein controversial article 370 has been scraped and state of J&K has been brought under the ambit of India constitution. The credit of success of historic achievement goes to Narendra Modi Prime Minister and Amit Shah, Home Minister.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) appealed to political representatives to take a cognizance of problems of Sikh community especially of Kashmir Valley besides trying to mitigate the same.