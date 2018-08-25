Various educational institutions celebrate Rakshabandhan with fervour

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rakshabandhan, a festival which celebrates the bond of siblings, was celebrated in a unique manner by the students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur. Students tied Rakhis on the wrists of Jawans of 187 Bn, CRPF.

A beautiful ceremony was held in Battal Ballian at the headquarters of 187 Bn, CRPF which celebrated the sacrifice of Jawans and honoured their contribution to the nation through Nukkad Natak and dance performances.

The dignitaries present were commandant of the Battalion Harinder Kumar and Deputy Commander Manoj Kumar.

The Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta appreciated the gesture of the students for such a heart whelming performance. He stated students have always made him proud with their scintillating performances.

Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand, Managing Director, Vivek Gupta and Academic Director, Sucheta Gupta were also present on the occasion. Dr. Kunal stated that programmes like these gives a platform to children to display their talent and develop confidence in them.

It is worthwhile mentioning here that the Rakhis were made by the staff and students of DPS, with all eco friendly material like grains, pulses, seeds, etc.

The event was appreciated by Harinder Kumar Commander 187 Bn CRPF.

Celebrating the spirit of patriotism on Rakshabandhan, students of MV International School tied the sacred thread to BSF personnel and also distributed sweets.

Over 30 girls from classes V to VIII from MV International School expressed their gratitude towards soldiers for their dedication. The girls expressed their feelings by saying that they felt blessed to tie Rakhis on the wrists of BSF personnel as they protected and keep them safe round the year.

School choir presented melodious songs on the occasion. Administrator of the School, Indu Kapoor presented vote of thanks. Lady Sub Inspector Stanzin thanked Director Gourav Abrol and the Principal for taking this initiative.

Delhi Public School Nagbani, celebrated this Rakshabandhan with army jawans of nearby units by tying Rakhis on their wrists and making it the best knot of protection and showing respect for those who protect lives by endangering theirs.

Students also tied the handmade Rakhis made by them to the trees around the campus and took the pledge to protect them for a healthy environment. Moreover, to mark this occasion, a special assembly was also organised in which students of various classes presented poems and songs. Some students staged a skit on the mythological story of the festival depicting its significance.

The occasion was presided over by the Principal, R.K Verma

who said that the celebrations of the festival are aimed at strengthening the bond of love and to instill the virtue of harmony among the growing students of the school.

Ajatshatru Singh Chairman/Sole Trustee-Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Education Foundation Trust, Ritu Singh- Member Trustee, Adhishree Singh-Trustee, Rajkumar Ranvijay Singh-Trustee and S. S Sodhi-Director of the School conveyed their best wishes to the army jawans, students and staff of the school on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS), Jammu celebrated Rakshabandhan, a festival which marks the communion of brothers and sisters, with fervour.

The entire school was abuzz with the celebrations which began with special assembly in which the choir performed a symphony which left everybody in awe and the audience was captivated by the performance. The speech on the reason behind celebrating this day was delivered by Nandni of class 6th.

Mass Party, Thali Decoration and Card Making were some of the splendid activities conducted on the occasion.

The entire ambience of the school was filled with exultation which was visible on the ecstatic faces of our children. Kite flying competition was also organised in which students participated with gusto and Class-X A declared as winner.

To keep tradition and take on the social responsibility with the aim of caring and sharing the students visited Balgram where Rakhis made by the students were tied to the inmates of SOS – Balgram. Sweets and gifts were distributed to the students.

The celebrations ended with a message conveyed by Principal-cum Vice-Chairperson of the School Rohini Aima who stated that no doubts we must enjoy the festivals but at the same time we need to understand the hidden meaning that these festivals portray.

According to her the most prominent thing to be happy about in this world is that “You’re Alive”. So let us pledge to be alive for the sake of others and work for the cause of humanity.

She also asserted that we must pay tributes to our soldiers who are fighting for us at the borders without giving due importance to these festivals and she advised the children if possible tie the thread of Rakhi which they have made on the soldier’s wrist or on somebody’s else who is destitute and needs to be uplifted.

Making students familiar with their rich culture, traditions and festivals, Kotwal National Institute of Teaching (KNIT), Bharat Nagar organises various activities which strengthen the cultural and communal hormony among the students.

Keeping its aim of education on the forefront, KNIT on Friday organised a Rakhi making competition for the students of Classes IX and X. The best part of the competition was that the students made these Rakhis out the waste material available at their homes or in the surrounding. About 80 students took part in the competition which was conducted by A.K Koul and Asha. Anju Jain, Barsha and Sarika judged the students for their creativity.

Sanjana Verma, Swati Verma and Divya Barik won the first, second and third prize respectively. Sagar, Akanksha and Kajal were given consolation prizes.

Director of the School, Prof J.L Kotwal distributed prizes among the winners. He stressed for more such activities as these bring out the hidden talent of the students.

Principal Bimla Billoria also applauded the participants for their creative work. Certificates of participation were also given to the students.