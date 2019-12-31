Various delegations call on Lt Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Joint delegation of Jammu Fruit Association and Jammu & Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Association called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Monday.

The delegation led by Neeraj Anand, President, Chamber of Traders Federation apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues.

Members of J&K Chemists and Druggists Association put forth the demands related to renewal of Trade licence and Pharma Certificates while the Jammu Fruit Association Narwal raised the issues pertaining to renewal of lease deeds and their conversion into free hold rights.The Lt Governor assured them to review the genuine issues and demands projected by them for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sewa Committee Baridaran Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, called on the Lieutenant Governor

The delegation led by its President, Rachhpal Singh projected the demand for the proper rehabilitation of the Baridars of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at par with the Pujaris & Baridars of the other Shrine Boards existing in other parts of the country, especially that of Himachal Pradesh.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that the demand put forth by them will be taken up for examination. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association led by its President, Abdul Rashid Bhat also met the Lieutenant Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands related to the welfare of persons with disabilities including enhancement of monthly pension; provision of low interest rate loans; implementation of Disabilities Act; special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, reservation in MGNREGA works; promotion and transfer policy for disabled employees; health cover with special package and free medical aid treatment in Government & Private Nursing homes; reservation in Legislative Assembly , Municipalities and Panchayats; reservation in all Colleges and Universities; concession in electric and water fee charges; exemption of application fee for job applicants;

The delegation also requested for setting up of Braille schools for blind persons in every district; establishment of Advisory Board for physically challenged persons and two ambulances – one each for Jammu and Srinagar to accommodate the disabled members of the association.

The Lt Governor assured that all their genuine issues and demands will be taken up for examination and urged them to continue their sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of physically challenged persons.

Later, a delegation of All India Backward Classes Union Social called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu.

The delegation headed by its General Secretary, Sh. Kali Dass apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to reservation of OBCs, reorganization of State Commission for Backward Classes and induction of some left-out castes in the list of weak and under-privileged classes.

The Lt. Governor assured that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by the delegation would be looked into meticulously and redressed at the earliest.

A delegation of Federation of Industries Jammu called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu.

The delegation led by its Chairman, Rattan Dogra comprising of its members Deepak Dhawan and Jatinder Aul apprised the Lt Governor about the present scenario of the Micro and Small Scale Industrial sector of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum of demands related to revamping of Industrial Policy, purchases through GeM portal by Government departments, special incentive packages for Small Scale Industries, freight subsidy for the purchase of raw material and industrial consumables and sale of finished goods, reimbursement of SGST,CGST and IGST on self credit mode, conversion of lease hold status into free-hold rights and a host of other issues important for the promotion of local Micro and Small Scale industry. The Lt. Governor assured the members of the delegation to review all the genuine demands and issues projected by them for their early redressal.