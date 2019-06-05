Various delegations call on Kavinder

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Several delegations from different areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency called on former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta and discussed various issues.

A delegation led by Balwinder Singh discussed various problems related to frequent power-cuts, water-supply, left-out roads, lanes and drains works which needs urgent upgradation in Trikuta Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Marble Market and Greater Kailash areas.

The delegation also discussed drainage problem in Nanak Nagar, which needs immediate attention of the authorities. The delegation also requested former Deputy Chief Minister regarding various old-age pension and widow pension cases, lying pending in the Social Welfare Department for years and urged Kavinder to take up matter with the Governor for provision of funds to the department for early disposal of pension among beneficiaries.

The delegation also requested for taking up the matter of Ujala Yojana under which LED bulbs were distributed in past and now the distributing centers cease to exist in Jammu. Gupta, while interacting with the delegation, said that the he had already discussed the matter with concerned authorities for early redressal of the problems being faced by people within the shortest possible time. He further said that for works of roads, proposals have been sent and administrative approval is pending. Regarding Ujala Yojana and pending pension cases, Gupta assured that he will take up the matter with Governor’s administration.

Others who met Kavinder included H S Raina, Capt Rajinder Singh, Pritam Singh, Ashok Sharma and Rohit Mahajan.