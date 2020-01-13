Various activities conducted on 3rd day of Road Safety Week

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, today inaugurated eye check-up, Blood Donation and awareness camp organised by Motor Vehicle Department Rajouri for commercial drivers at New Bus Stand.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Liaqat Choudhary, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Inzar Ahmed Rana, while Inspector MVD Rajeev Basin, Ward councillors MC Rajouri, officials Motor Vehicle Department and Health Department were present on the occasion.

A team of doctors from Health Department conducted medical check-up and eye check-up of drivers and conductors of the commercial vehicles and also assisted during the blood donation event.

More than 80 drivers participated in Medical and Eye camps and around 10 participants donated blood during the camp.

DODA: Motor Vehicle Department Doda in collaboration with Department of Education and Traffic Police today organized painting competition as a part of 31st National Road Safety Week 2020 under theme Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha at Boys Higher Secondary School Doda.

More than 50 candidates from government and private institutions participated with great fervor and enthusiasm.

ARTO Doda Er. Kuldeep Singh, CEO Doda Tariq Hussain, Dy. SP Traffic Pankaj, MVI and other teachers Majid Ali, Ravinder Singh, Talib, Rakesh, Javed, Om Parkash and Qayoom Ahmed besides others staff of MVD were present on the occasion.

In first group competition, Ajay Sharma class 7th of JNV Kishtwar was adjudged as winner where as Aiza Iqbal Class 3rd of Asraria Iqbal Academy and Shashi Singh of Class 4th Little Angel School were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In 2nd group painting competition, Sadia Banoo Class 10th of Girls Hr.Sec. School Doda was adjudged as winner where as Anuradha Sharma of class 9th of Iqra Model and Mohd Umair Shan class 9th of Shaheen Public School were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In 3rd group painting competition, Saurabh Singh class 12th of Green model Hr. School Doda was adjudged as winner where as Aquib Shabir class 12th of Boys Hr. Sec. School Doda and Ria Sharma Class 12th of Govt Girls Hr. Sec. School Doda were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

RAMBAN: Motor Vehicles Department in collaboration with health department today organised an awareness programme, group discussion as well as medical checkup camp for drivers and conductors at bus stand Ramban on the 3rd day of Road Safety Week.

The programme was held under the supervision of Assistant Regional Transport Officer Ramban, Shafqat Majeed, Dy. Chief Medical Officer Ramban, Dr. Iqbal Bhat, Dy SP Traffic, Ajay Anand and Dy SP Headquarter, Asgar Malik. MVD Inspectors Manzoor Ahmed, members of different Transport Unions besides other concerned officials and drivers, conductors were also present on this occasion.

A group discussion session was also organized between drivers, conductors and officers in which discussions were held between both sides to raise awareness about traffic norms.

During the medical camp medical experts examined more than 100 drivers and conductors by checking their Blood Pressure, Sugar level, eye sight and other medical aspects.

KISHTWAR: Motor Vehicle Department Kishtwar in collaboration with Health Department today organised free Medical and eye checkup camp at General Bus Stand Kishtwar on the third Day of 31st National Road Safety Week.

The free medical and eye checkup camp was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kishtwar Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani besides other remained present on the occasion including BDO Nagseni Abhay Indu Sharma,

Motor Vehicle Inspector Azad Hussain, team of expert doctors and para medical staff, staff of MVD Department, representatives of transport Union Kishtwar and Tour and Travels, drivers and general public.

On the occasion, more than 150 commercial drivers/ conductors were screened under which their blood pressure, sugar & eye test was taken by the team of expert doctors and para medical staff and were also demonstrated by the experts about the CPR techniques and importance of first aid.

Also, free medicines, eye drops and creams were distributed among the drivers who suffered from different ailments and eye problems/irritations.

Motor Vehicle Inspector, Kishtwar Azad Hussain motivated them to be more responsible and asked them to follow all the precautions and road safety measures while driving the vehicle and also advised them to aware their near and dear ones to follow precautionary measures.