Vanadana Sharma takes over as new Principal JK Public School Kunjwani

JAMMU: Vandana Sharma has joined as new Principal of JK Public School Kunjwani, Jammu on October 9, 2019. She carries a rich experience of 25 years in the field of education with 17 years as Principal of various schools across India.

She holds distinguished experience to work in the field of Vocational Education. She has also taken initiative to hold workshops in subjects like EVS, English as resource person of CBSE.

She has spent years in building her repertoire as a teacher, coach, mentor, administrator, and Head Mistress and now she finds Principalship to wrap all these talents together.

She is enthusiastic, dedicated and hardworking professional and tries to develop an environment that encourages pen communication with colleagues and all stake holders.

She was felicitated with Nation Builder Award for outstanding services as Principal in the field of Education by Kota Sahodaya School Complex.

She actively participated in Global Conference on skilling in schools in July 2013 by PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industries supported by CBSE at PhD House, New Delhi and Strategic Management and Leadership Programme for Principals (Feb 2012) at Laxman Public School, New Delhi organized by CBSE and The Institute of Education, University of London.

She believes in promoting creativity and career development of all staff, allowing ideas and opinions to be shared in common meetings and evolving best practices for Quality Education.