Vajpayee is no more, 7 day mourning declared, flag to be flown at half mast

Last rites today at 4 pm at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India’s most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises while holding together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics and superlative oratory, died here on Thursday. He was 93.

The government has announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former Prime Minister.

In a circular, the Home Ministry also said National Flag would be flown at half mast from Thursday for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

“During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning,” the Home Ministry said.

The government has also decided that the state funeral would be accorded to the former prime minister.

The National Flag would also fly half mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions abroad.

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya. He will be cremated on Friday in New Delhi.

“It was Atalji’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, leading the nation in mourning the demise of the nationalist stalwart whose popularity cut across party lines.

Vajpayee’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at 05:05 PM,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

It said his condition was stable for the last nine weeks, but “unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems.” As it became clear that the end was near, a host of politicians and well-wishers began gathering at AIIMS since morning. A pall of gloom descended at the BJP headquarters as soon the news of Vajpayee’s demise broke.

Modi said Vajpayee’s passing is a “personal and irreplaceable” loss for him and that his futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India.

“It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick,” Modi said in a tweet.

“He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states,” he added.

Vajpayee, who joined the Rastriya Swamsevak Sangha (RSS) in 1947 rose through ranks to become a stalwart of the BJP and was the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office.

In the evening, Vajpayee’s body was taken to his residence at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi where host of leaders cutting across party lines and people from different walks of life paid their last respects.

Seen as a moderate face of BJP, Vajpayee first became Prime Minister in 1996, leading a shaky coalition whose members were suspicious of the BJP’s right-wing politics. It lasted for 13 days and collapsed after losing a vote of no-confidence.

His second stint as prime minister was in 1998 when the National Democratic Alliance again came to power but that lasted for just 13 months.

Finally, the NDA with Vajpayee as PM returned to power in 1999 and was voted out in 2004.

A lifelong bachelor, Vajpayee was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1957 from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh in India’s second general elections. His maiden speech in Parliament so impressed his peers and colleagues that the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru introduced Vajpayee to a visiting foreign dignitary thus: “This young man one day will become the country’s prime minister.”

He remained a member of Parliament for 47 years — elected 10 times to the Lok Sabha and twice to Rajya Sabha.

Vajpayee’s signature in politics was achieving pragmatic consensus, and in this process he earned the respect of his party, allies and opponents. Abroad, he projected a harmonious image of India and connected it to the world through his foreign policy outreach

The former Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, had only one functional kidney. He suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to a schoolteacher, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, and Krishna Devi. Today, his birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day’.

After schooling, he graduated from Victoria College in Gwalior, now known as Laxmi Bai College. He did his M.A. in political science from DAV College in Kanpur. Following a brief flirtation with communism, he became a full-time worker of RSS in 1947.

In his tribute, BJP president Amit Shah said he was a “rare politician, brilliant speaker, poet and patriot, his demise is not just a irreparable loss for the BJP but also for the entire country.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter: “Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family and all his admirers. We will miss him.”

Manmohan Singh, who succeeded Vajpayee as PM in 2004, hailed the BJP stalwart as a great patriot and among modern India’s tallest leaders who spent his whole life serving the country.

Shah said the last rites Vajpayee will take place at 4 pm tomorrow at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here. The body would be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am and the funeral procession would leave the party office at 1 pm.

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who along with Vajpayee was a central figure in the party for much of its existence, described the former Prime Minister as one of the country’s tallest statesmen and his closest friend for over 65 years whom he will miss immensely.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the “gentle giant” will be missed by one and all. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said Vajpayee was a great patriot and among modern India’s tallest leaders who spent his whole life serving the country.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said India had lost a great son and an era has come to an end, as he described the BJP stalwart as a reasoned critique in the opposition, who dominated the space like a titan, and a seeker of consensus as prime minister.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said India has lost “a great son” who was loved and respected by millions. Several of his own party leaders also said Vajpayee was an inspiration to millions, an intense speaker and a true diplomat.

BJP chief Amit Shah said Vajpayee nursed the party from its inception to make it a banyan tree and left an indelible mark in Indian politics.

The party would work to fulfil the mission he has left behind, Shah told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Vajpayee would always listen to his alliance partners as that was his style of working. The Trinamool leader flew to Delhi from Kolkata this evening and spent an hour at Vajpayee’s residence to pay her last respects to the leader, under whom she had served as a union minister.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said even non-BJP supporters would listen to Vajpayee in public rallies just to pick up speaking skills from his oratory.

Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, said, “We grew up listening to him, learning from him, inspired by him. There was no electronic media those days, but many of our college-mates, who did not subscribe to our ideology, would come over to his rallies, just to pick up speaking skills from his oratory,” Singh said.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he has lost his “mentor and guide” who hand-held him into politics.

He said Indian scientific community would ever be grateful to Vajpayee who he expanded the ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan to include ‘Jai Vigyan’ after the Pokhran nuclear test and his courageous decision to go for the second nuclear test was the beginning of an India to reckon with.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said his government is trying to follow the path shown by the former prime minister.

Veteran leader Sharad Yadav said Vajpayee was a great human being whose qualities cannot be explained in words, besides being “a great poet, leader, Parliamentarian and an able Administrator.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said Vajpayee’s affectionate nature was unique to him. “He was crafted by the god with special care,” she said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was deeply saddened by the sad demise of Vajpayee who was a great human being and a true statesman. “He never hesitated in giving full credit to his opposition party leaders whenever due,” he said.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan said many people are known by the post, but the post of prime minister was very small in front of Vajpayee.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “It is a great loss to the country. It was a joy to listen to Atal ji. He cut across ideology, he was a person who had compassion and his belief to take India together is to be remembered. India has become poor in his loss. He has left a deep imprint.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the death as his personal loss and Vajpayee encouraged and taught everyone to serve the last man with the weapon of democracy.