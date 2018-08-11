VAJK delegation calls on Secretary Sports Council

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir (VAJK) headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kuldip Magotra and accompanied by H.S Gill (Executive Vice President) and R.C Sharma (Treasurer) on Friday called on the Secretary Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council, Rajnish Kumar at office chamber, MA Stadium, here.

At the outset, the office bearers of the association welcomed Rajnish on assuming the charge of Secretary, J&K Sports Council and assured full cooperation in overall promotion of sports in general and volleyball in particular in the State.

Magotra apprised the Secretary about ongoing activities of the Association and other issues concerning release of calender of activities for 2018-2019, strengthening of infrastructure facilities in volleyball courts viz, change room, installation of gate, flood lights, levelling of the existing courts at MA Stadium figured prominently in the meeting.

The office bearers also apprised the secretary to expedite the sanction for hosting 45th Junior National Volleyball Championship for boys and girls in the state for which the estimate has already been submitted for the current financial year by the Association.

The secretary gave patient hearing to all points raised and assured every possible help for spreading the canvas of volleyball game in every nook and corner of the J&K State.

The secretary also shared his grief over sudden demise of promising volleyball player of J&K State Showkat Ahmed Dar alias Jassy from Kulgam who lost his life while playing match against Punjab Volleyball team recently at Khanabal, Anantnag. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Jassy.

Secretary called upon the members to lend their support to the government in channelising the energies of youth towards constructive purpose to get rid of the menace of drug abuse.

Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council, Jammu Shiv Kumar Sharma was the present on the occasion.