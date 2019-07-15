Vaishnodevi pilgrim dies

State Times News KATRA: A Vaishnodevi pilgrim died enroute holy cave at Katra on Sunday. As per the details, Rashpal, son of Balkar, resident of Roopnagar fell ill enroute cave shrine and was shifted to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him as brought dead.
