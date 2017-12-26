Vaishno Devi Yatra crosses 80 lakh mark

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi during the current calendar year crossed 80 lakh on Monday, thereby registering an increase of around 3 lakh pilgrims who paid obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum during the entire calendar year 2016.

It may be recalled that 77,76,604 pilgrims had visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in 2015 and 77,23,721 pilgrims in 2016. These days, since 23 December, there is a growing increase in the number of devotees visiting the Holy Cave Shrine. This is perhaps because only 6 days are left for the year end and for the dawn of the New Year.

On the directions of Governor N. N. Vohra, Chairman Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shrine Board officers for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are likely to visit the Holy Cave Shrine, particularly during the remaining days of this year and on the New Year day. These arrangements include ensuring proper water and power supply along the track leading to the Shrine and in the Bhawan area, medicare, adequate stocks of blankets, security, sanitation etc. Special arrangements have also been made enroute the Shrine of Sagris (fire pots) and lukewarm drinking water for the pilgrims in view of the winter season.