Vaishno Devi pilgrims in shock after spotting 15-foot python at Katra

STATE TIMES NEWS
Katra: Vaishno Devi pilgrims were in for a shock recently when they saw a 15-foot python at Jammu’s Katra station before heading towards the shrine. The frightening clip, which has extensively circulated all over social media, shows a large python coiled around a pole at the crowded station. The video shows a huge crowd gathered around the pole to see the python that was about 15-feet-long, claim eyewitnesses. The wildlife department was immediately alerted to capture the huge python, which was later released into the wild.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shatrughan Sinha was offered “Ittefaq’: Sonakshi Sinha
There is danger in playing to the gallery: Manoj Bajpayee
Harvey Weinstein offered Rose McGowan USD 1M to keep quiet
Katrina turns Alia’s fitness coach, gives her hard time in gym
I would love to do a travel show: Tabu
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper