Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies of heart attack

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: A 54-year-old pilgrim from Bihar died of a cardiac arrest after paying obeisance at the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, police said on Saturday. Kedar Choudhary, a resident of Bihar’s Mannu Bahri village, collapsed near Bhairo Temple while returning from the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills on Friday, a police official said. He said Choudhary was taken to a dispensary where he was declared dead by the doctors. His body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the official said.
