Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies

KATRA: A 44-year-old pilgrim died on his way to the Cave Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi District, an official said.

A pilgrim named Titu Kumar of New Delhi suddenly fell down in an unconscious condition near Devidwar in the Adhkwari belt of Trikuta Hills, a police officer said.

He was immediately shifted to the dispensary at Adhkwari where doctors declared him as brought dead, he said adding that a police team has been deputed for legal formalities.