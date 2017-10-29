Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATRA: A 44-year-old pilgrim died on his way to the Cave Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi District, an official said.
A pilgrim named Titu Kumar of New Delhi suddenly fell down in an unconscious condition near Devidwar in the Adhkwari belt of Trikuta Hills, a police officer said.
He was immediately shifted to the dispensary at Adhkwari where doctors declared him as brought dead, he said adding that a police team has been deputed for legal formalities.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Katrina turns Alia’s fitness coach, gives her hard time in gym
I would love to do a travel show: Tabu
Younger generation is forgetting our culture: Rajinikanth
I’m a big fan of Akshaye Khanna’s work: Shah Rukh Khan
Javed Akhtar receives Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper