Vaishno Devi pilgrim commits suicide

JAMMU: A 26-year-old pilgrim from Jharkhand on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Katra, the Base Camp for the Vaishno Devi Yatra, in Reasi District, police said.
Vivek Lohia, resident of Jodhadih More Bokaro, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room this afternoon, a police official said.
He said the hotel staff informed the police that the pilgrim was not responding to calls and a police party rushed to the scene only to find him dead. He used his muffler to commit suicide, the official said adding the motive behind the extreme step was not known immediately. Police has started inquest proceedings in this connection, he said.
