Vaishno Devi: NGT slams J&K Govt for defying its order

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday transferred four KAS officers.

Naseema Wani, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, vice Abdul Rashid Dass, who has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara; Syed Sajad Qadri, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Srinagar shall hold the additional charge of post of General Manager, DIC, Budgam till further orders.

Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, KAS, General Manager, J&K State Road Transport Corporation has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, vice Shahid Mehmood, who has been posted as Deputy Director, Employment (Central), J&K. of hearing.

It asked all stakeholders including representatives from Jammu and Kashmir government, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and association of mule owners to sit together and come out with a solution.

The tribunal had last year said that a new path be created to the shrine exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars and directed that no horses or mules would be allowed on the new route to the shrine and these animals should be removed slowly from the old path as well.

It had ordered the state government to finalise the rehabilitation plan for horses and mules and directed that it be put in the public domain without any further delay.

However, the state government has failed to submit any plan till date.

The tribunal had earlier capped the number of pilgrims at Vaishno Devi at 50,000 per day and directed the authorities to impose a fine (environment compensation) of Rs 2,000 on anyone found littering the roads as well as the bus stop at the nearby Katra town.

It had made it clear that if the number of pilgrims exceeded the prescribed 50,000 cap, they would be stopped at Ardhkuwari or Katra town, considering that the Vaishno Devi Bhawan structure cannot accommodate more than 50,000 people.

The green panel’s directions came during the hearing of a plea filed by an activist activist Gauri Maulekhi seeking directions to stop the use of horses and ponies in Vaishno Devi shrine premises in Jammu, prompting the green panel to seek response from the government on the issue.

The petitioner had sought removal of horses and mules from the path to the shrine, saying it was dangerous for the pedestrians, especially the senior citizens.