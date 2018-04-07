Vaishno Devi devotee from Maharashtra dies of cardiac arrest

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A 60-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died today apparently from cardiac arrest when he was on his way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Guru Nath fell unconscious near the Bhawan (temple) early today after covering a distance of 13.5 km from the base camp at Katra, a police official said.

Nath was immediately taken to a dispensary, he said.

He was declared brought dead by doctors and his body would be handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, the officer said. (PTI)