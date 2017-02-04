Vaibhav Abrol of JKPS Panjtirthi selected for National Taekwondo

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Vaibhav Abrol of JK Public School, Panjtirthi has been selected for Khelo India National Taekwondo Championship which is being held at Chennai. Vaibhav, a national champion who won gold medal in Jaipur last year and bronze medal in National School Games in Taekwondo in Telengana, will contest in 27 Kg weight category.
Vaibhav Abrol of class 6th and Vaibhavi Abrol of class 2nd won gold medals in Jammu District Taekwondo Championship which was held at MA Stadium, here.
The Principal of JK Public School, Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah appreciated the efforts of Vaibhav Abrol and wished him luck for the competition.
She added that there are no short cuts to success and there is no substitute for hard work so give your best in whatever you are doing and results will always be favourable.
