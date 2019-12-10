Vacations for Kashmir, Winter Zone Jammu from Dec 10

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Government on Monday ordered winter vacations for all government educational institutions and recognized private schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division from December 10, 2019 to February 22, 2020. The order was issued in view of foggy conditions and forecast of further dip in temperature along with rains and snowfall over next week.
