V K Singh to inaugurate Jan Jagran Abhiyan at Leh on Sept 29

JAMMU: A big obstacle in the process of development of Jammu and Ladakh regions, Article 370 was used by many Kashmir centric politicians in bullying New Delhi to fill their own coffers even at the cost of fellow Kashmiris. Now that this provision has been amended, Ladakh will prosper as a Union Territory while Jammu is set to get equitable opportunities in development and employment.

This was stated by State BJP General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi while reviewing arrangements of Jan Jagran Abhiyan scheduled to be held on September 29 at Leh.

Sethi informed that Member Parliament General Vijay Kumar Singh, a retired Four Star General in the Indian Army, will on September 29 inaugurate the Jan-Jagran Abhiyan in Leh, a campaign to make people aware about abrogation Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Member Parliament Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A will definitely give benefit to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He said “repealing of these articles will enable the people of Ladakh to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.” By granting the Union Territory status to Leh, BJP Government at the Centre and in State has fulfied its promise and hoped that the Ladakh region will flourish and see the new phase of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Among others who were present in the meeting included District President Leh, Dorjey Angchuk; General Secretary Nawang Samstan; Tashi Gyalson, Advocate, Vice President; Lobzang Larje President Yuva Morcha; Tashi Gyalson Kachu, Secretary State Yuva Morcha and Phunchok Norboo, General Secretary Yuva BJP Leh.