V K Singh lays foundation of receiving station at Kud, inaugurates various dev works

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen (Retd) V.K Singh on Tuesday addressed public outreach programme at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chenani in Udhampur.

The programme was attended by Commissioner Secretary, PWD (R&B) Department J&K, Khurshid Ahmed Shah, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla, Chief Engineer PWD, Jammu Des Raj Bhagat, SSP, Rajiv Omparkash Pandey, ADDC, Ashok Kumar, BDC Chairpersons, and all district Officers besides Sarpanches, Panches, and large number of prominent citizens from adjoining areas of the Tehsil.

Earlier, the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla presented welcome address and highlighted the mega projects, flagship schemes launched by the GoI being implemented in different sectors in District Udhampur viz Ropeway Project Patnitop, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, National Highway (NH-44) Food park Chenani, Chenani Sudh Mahadev road, etc.

BDC Chairpersons of Chenani, Narsoo, Ghordi and some Sarpanches of Chenani Block thanked the Minister for empowering PRIs and establishing 2nd tier of Panchayati Raj systems.

Singh laid foundation stone of 1×3.15 MVA, 33/11KV receiving station at village Kud under IDPs and up gradation of Chenani -Champari road and inaugurated various works of Rural Development Department executed under 14th FC, PMAY, SBM, MGNREGA, etc. Union Minister had a round of stalls put up by various departments for general awareness of different schemes for public.

Singh interacted with staff of these departments and reviewed the progress of different schemes. He asked the transport department to open driving institute for women under MORTH guideline.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that Government is committed to empower the PRIs and women empowerment is visible on the ground. While reviewing the progress of NH-44 from Udhampur to Chenani, Singh directed the concerned authorities to expedite the execution of work and complete the project within time frame.

Singh also took feedback about the implementation of various government schemes on ground from the public and also interacted with the public and various beneficiaries of different schemes . He assured the gathering that all the demands projected by the elected representatives will be addressed on priority.

Later, Singh distributed cheques under different pension schemes, Golden cards under Ayushman Bharat, Power tiller under Horticulture scheme, Sports kits to schools under Khelo India, Mamta kits under BBBP scheme.