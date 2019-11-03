UT status unacceptable to people of J&K: Bhim Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of J&K National Panthers Party said that Union Territory status for Jammu and Kashmir except Ladakh is unacceptable to people as ‘Twin States’ is the only alternative. Briefing media persons here on Saturday, Singh sought intervention of President of India on J&K affairs so that present situation emerging due to bifurcation of J&K into Two Union Territories may not take a volatile turn.

Singh said that an urgent convention shall be organised in middle of November after the Supreme Court of India decides the case on Constitutional validity before the Court. “Several petitions were moved before the SC and Supreme Court has reserved the judgement. This judgement of the Supreme Court shall provide guideline to political parties in J&K as well as to Government as to what needs to be done on status of Article 370,” he said.

Singh said that Article 35A was an Ordinance of the President imposed on May 1954 by the President of India, Dr Rajendra Prashad and has been withdrawn by the President of India, though in 2019. “The legal status of Article 35A has lost its credibility and therefore it was withdrawn by an Ordinance of the President in 2019. This was the reason that Article 370, a temporary provision was abrogated/amended by the Parliament on 5th August, 2019 but some political parties challenged this Act of Parliament. This is very pertinent to understand for all parliamentarians, thinkers, statesmen and media that the Parliament has not/could not have touched Article 35A as it was only a Presidential Ordinance issued in 1954,” he added.

“This is also important to understand that Jammu & Kashmir had State Subject presently amended by J&K Assembly as ‘Permanent Resident Law’ for those permanent residents who had been residing in J&K since 1947. Article 11 of J&K of Indian Constitution also provides that all those laws/rules/ordinances etc. which were evolved in J&K like State Subject shall not be disturbed after the state stood is integrated with the Union of India.

This is very clear for all and the Parliament of India should take it on priority to pass a resolution in this regard that the status of residents of Jammu & Kashmir shall not be dissolved by any authority or law,” he added.

NPP Supremo declared that the Party will also hold a ‘Convention’ in Jammu with representatives of all political parties except BJP/ruling parties at the Centre so that the confusion is washed away forever that all permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir will enjoy the status of a permanent resident with all facilities, which were provided by the law enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927.

Singh said that the party shall continue its support for reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir as ‘Twin States’, Jammu as well as Kashmir Ghati by the Parliament besides withdrawal of present Union Territory status for Jammu & Kashmir.