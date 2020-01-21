UT Administration Ladakh nominates Nodal Department, Census Officers for Census-2021

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh vide an order issued on 16th January, 2020 has nominated the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department , Ladakh as the Nodal Department for the Decennial Population Census-2021.

The order further reads that the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Ladakh shall coordinate/ liaise between the Director Census Operations, J&K and the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Moreover, according to a notification issued on 16th January, 2020, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 4 of the Census Act, 1948 (Act 37 of 1948), the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh has appointed Census Officers to take, or aid in, or supervise the taking of the Census of India, 2021 within their respective jurisdictions.

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh has been appointed as the Divisional Census Officer for the whole Ladakh Division, the Deputy Commissioners as Principal Census Officers, the Additional Deputy Commissioners as District Census Officers and the District Statistical and Evaluation Officers have been appointed as Deputy District Census Officers within the limit of their respective districts.

The Sub Divisional Magistrates have been appointed as Sub Divisional Census Officers within the limit of their respective Sub Divisions, while as the Tehsildars as Charge Census Officers and the Naib Tehsildars as Assistant Charge Census Officers within the limit of their respective Tehsils.

Further, the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh in exercise of the powers under sub-section (3) of Section 4 of the Census Act, 1948 ( Act 37 of 1948) has authorized these officers to sign declarations for any local area within their respective jurisdictions in connection with Census 2021.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of Section 4 of the Census Act, 1948 (Act 37 of 1948), the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh has also delegated the power of appointing Census Officers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 4 of the said Act to the Principal Census Officers (Deputy Commissioners) within their respective jurisdictions in connection with Census 2021.