Usually outspoken Farooq Abdullah is silent; has ED’s grilling zipped his lips?

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR: Dr Farooq Abdullah, National Conference President and MP from Srinagar is curiously silent on the current situation in the restive Jammu and Kashmir.

Usually, Dr Abdullah is well known for his firebrand political speeches and sound-bites, but his strange and sudden silence on the issue of prevailing situation in J&K has surprised many.

While all mainstream politicians including Mehbooba Mufti, Er Rasheed, Shah Faesal and the like are very vocal about their stand on the special status of J&K, Dr Farooq’s oratory skills are missing.

Speculations are rife that after a team of Enforcement Directorate grilled the former Chief Minister for four hours in Chandigarh in the alleged multi-Crore rupee scam in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Dr Abdullah has gone silent on the larger political issue of Kashmir.

Prior to ED’s questioning, Dr Abdullah was issuing firebrand, vibrant bytes which usually make the headlines or become primetime debates. Earlier he said that ‘no power on earth can touch the Article 370,’ but suddenly he remained mum.

On 01 August, Dr Abdullah along with party leader Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the current situation in the state. They were accompanied by party leader Hasnain Masoodi.

After meeting with Narendra Modi, Omer Abdullah tweeted, “Dr Abdullah reminded the PM that J&K has been without an elected government for well over a year now and requested him to take all necessary steps to facilitate the EC’s conduct of assembly polls before the onset of winter. The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere & we are grateful to PM Modi for meeting with us today.”

After Dr Abdullah was questioned by the ED, Dr Abdullah preferred to remain silent over the issues and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Tweeted, “ED questioning Farooq sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions and questions,”

Senior National Conference leader, who pleaded not to be named, told STATE TIMES that Dr Farooq Abdullah’s health is not well, by adding, “Doctors have advised Farooq Sahab rest for some time as he was not feeling well.”

Ram Madhav, General Secretary, BJP said that there will be no mercy for corrupt politicians in the state.

“Big names are come to fore and we will urge the government to ensure that no matter how big the politician is or has been, should be punished as per the law for filling his own pocket out of the money meant for the general public,” Madhav added.

Satya pal Malik, Governor, J&K always used to say that corruption has deep rooted in the state.

The state and New Delhi governments will not spare irrespective of their approach or political affiliations.