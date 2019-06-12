USTA holds protest, reiterates demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: J&K United School Teachers Association (USTA) expressed resentment against the State Government for not adopting serious concern towards their long pending demands.

Led by Hari Singh, Provincial President USTA, a number of teachers assembled near Exhibition ground and raised slogans against the Government, alleging that assurances given by the State administration from time to time turned out to be hoax. “What to talk of immediate regularisation and providing all amenities at par with other regular employees, teachers are being deprived of their wages for months together,” he said, adding that recently issued orders by the State Government in this regard were mysteriously silent as far as under-graduate teachers under the scheme were concerned, as if they are not a part of the deprived lot.

USTA further requested the State Government to release 7th Pay Commission arrears and six months pending salary of Masters posted as Head Teachers under SSA, regularising all Incharge Lecturers, Headmasters, ZEO and Principals working in their own pay and grade for last many years, repatriating/ transferring all Masters, Lecturers and Headmasters on priority, who have completed their tenure within besides sanctioning Senior Teacher Grade to trained teachers.

The protesting teachers appealed to the Governor’s administration to concede their demands at the earliest failing which teaching community will be forced to intensify their agitation.

Others present in the protest included Rajeev Kumar, Kanta Devi, Pardeep Singh, Roop Chand, Raj Kumar, Bashir Hussain, Ashok Kumar, Balwant Singh and Sunil Thappa.