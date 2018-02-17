Use of Tricolour in support of Kathua rape-and-murder accused is desecration: CM

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the use of the Tricolour in a rally by a right-wing group demanding the release of a police officer arrested in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

She was referring to the rally taken out by the Hindu Ekta Manch yesterday in Jammu, demanding the release of Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria, who was arrested last week in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district in January.

“Appalled by the marches & protests in defense of the recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their (protesters’) use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration,” Mehbooba tweeted.

The accused was under arrest and the law would follow its course, the chief minister added.