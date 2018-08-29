Use of Forest Land: Kansal appointed Inquiry Officer

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Government on Tuesday accorded sanction to the appointment of Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, as Inquiry Officer in place of the then Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment Department Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, to inquire into the use of 2.635 hectares of forest land for construction of road from Km 15 to Narla in Reasi Forest Division by the officers/officials of PMGSY in violation of the J&K Forest (Conservation) Act,1997.

The Inquiry Officer shall submit his report within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order. The Forest, Environment & Ecology Department shall provide all the requisite records and assistance to the Inquiry Officer.