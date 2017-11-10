US worried but rules out mediation to reduce Indo-Pak tension

Agency
Washington: President Donald Trump’s new South Asia strategy focuses on reducing tension between India and Pakistan, a top American diplomat has said but ruled out any mediator role for the US between the two neighbours.
Alice G Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, told lawmakers that the Trump administration is increasingly concerned about the threat to strategic stability in South Asia associated with the introduction of new nuclear capable ballistic or cruise missile systems in the region.
“The South Asia strategy also focuses on reducing tensions between Pakistan and India,” she told lawmakers yesterday during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan and Pakistan held jointly by House Foreign Affairs Subcommittees for Middle East and North Africa, and Asia and Pacific.
She said the US does not seek a role as a mediator between India and Pakistan, but encourages both countries to restart dialogue at the earliest opportunity.
“An improved relationship between these two countries is critical to regional security and stability,” Wells said.
